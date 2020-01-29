UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Hailing Christchurch Terrorist Attack Gets 30-Month Prison Sentence - FSB

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:35 PM

Russian National Hailing Christchurch Terrorist Attack Gets 30-Month Prison Sentence - FSB

A man in the Siberian city of Omsk has been sentenced to two years and six months for publicly expressing his approval of last year's terrorist attack in New Zealand, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A man in the Siberian city of Omsk has been sentenced to two years and six months for publicly expressing his approval of last year's terrorist attack in New Zealand, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

According to the FSB, the 47-years-old Omsk resident, Dmitry Pavelchuk, praised mass killings on social media. He was charged under two articles of Russia's criminal code � making public calls for terrorism and justifying terrorism online. The charges presuppose up to seven years in prison.

"He was sentenced to 2 years 6 months in a penal colony and is prohibited from engaging in activities related to the placement of appeals to the public and other materials for 2 years 6 months .

.. on the internet," FSB told Sputnik.

Pavelchuk pleaded guilty and thus received a shorter sentence. He was taken into custody in the courtroom.

On March 15, New Zealand was rocked by two mass shootings at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Center in the central city of Christchurch. The tragedy left 51 people dead and approximately 50 others injured. The Australian attacker, Brenton Tarrant, 28, live-streamed the massacre on Facebook, and the video subsequently spread on other digital platforms.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Internet Russia Social Media Facebook Man Christchurch Omsk March Criminals Mosque From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Need stressed to pay special attention towards spe ..

50 seconds ago

Seven died, 5 injured as roof caves in at Bajore

52 seconds ago

Research centers of National Textile University to ..

53 seconds ago

Labour Leader Corbyn Accuses Johnson of Readiness ..

55 seconds ago

District Health Officer Bahawalpur sealed hospital ..

56 seconds ago

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation holds balloting f ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.