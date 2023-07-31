Open Menu

Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed Medication In US Custody - Defense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Russian national Vadim Konoshchenok, whom the United States suspects of transporting US-made items from Estonia to Russia, is not receiving the necessary medicine for high blood pressure while in custody, his lawyer said at a court hearing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Russian national Vadim Konoshchenok, whom the United States suspects of transporting US-made items from Estonia to Russia, is not receiving the necessary medicine for high blood pressure while in custody, his lawyer said at a court hearing.

"My client is not getting needed medication," Sabrina Shroff told judge Hector Gonzalez.

Konoshchenok needs drugs for high blood pressure.

In addition, her client complains that "the cross was confiscated from him, and he asks to return it," she added.

Konoshchenok was extradited to the United States from Estonia on July 13. In the United States, the Russian citizen is accused of conspiring to circumvent sanctions, illegal purchases for the Russian defense sector, and related financial fraud.

The US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York told Sputnik that Konoshchenok did not plead guilty to the allegations.

In December, the Russian embassy in Tallinn dismissed claims that Konoshchenok was an FSB officer as "nothing more than a fantasy."

According to the Russian diplomatic mission in Estonia, Konoshchenok, who was born in Tallinn, lives in Estonia with a permanent residence permit and has six children. The embassy called his detention and extradition to the United States another hostage-taking of a Russian citizen.

The next hearing for Konoshchenok is scheduled for October 19.

