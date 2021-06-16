UrduPoint.com
Russian National Koshkin Convicted Of Cybercrimes In US - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:36 PM

Russian National Koshkin Convicted of Cybercrimes in US - Justice Dept.

A US jury found Russian national Oleg Koshkin guilty of providing crypting services to cybercriminals, a charge entailing a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, the US Department of Justice announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A US jury found Russian national Oleg Koshkin guilty of providing crypting services to cybercriminals, a charge entailing a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, the US Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

"A Federal jury in Connecticut convicted a Russian national on Tuesday for operating a 'crypting' service used to conceal 'Kelihos' malware from antivirus software, enabling hackers to systematically infect victim computers around the world with malicious software, including ransomware," the department said in a statement.

According to court documents and evidence introduced at trial, Koshkin, 41, formerly of Estonia, operated the websites "Crypt4U.com," "fud.bz" and others. The websites promised to render malicious software fully undetectable by nearly every major provider of antivirus software, according to the statement.

Koshkin was arrested in California in September 2019 and has been detained since his arrest. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 20.

