Russian National Legkodymov To Be Transferred To New York To Face Charges - Court Document

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Russian national and head of the Bitzlato cryptocurrency exchange Anatoly Legkodymov will be transferred from Miami to New York to face money laundering charges, a US court document showed on Friday.

"Defendant WAIVES Removal and is ordered removed to the ED/NY (Eastern District of New York)," the court said in a notice after Legkodymov's detention hearing in Miami.

The matter of bond will be addressed in the court in New York, according to the notice.

Legkodymov also told the court that he is fluent in English and therefore did not require the services of a Russian interpreter during the hearing, it added.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows that Legkodymov is currently being held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami.

US authorities arrested Legkodymov in Miami on Wednesday. The Justice Department alleges that Bitzlato, which was headed by Legkodymov, became a haven for criminal proceeds and funds intended for use in criminal activity given that it did not require identifying information from users. If convicted, Legkodymov faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

