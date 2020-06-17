Russian National Lisov to Depart US Tuesday After Serving Prison Term - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian citizen Stanislav Lisov, who has been imprisoned on charges of cyber fraud, will leave the United States on Tuesday on an Aeroflot flight from New York, his lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik.

"We said goodbye at the airport, the plane should take off before 6 p.m. If there are no surprises by any services at the time of boarding, which happens rarely but it happens, then I hope that everything will be fine," Bukh said.