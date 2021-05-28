UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Mariya Chernykh Gets 3 Years Probation In US For Immigration Fraud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:00 AM

Russian National Mariya Chernykh Gets 3 Years Probation in US for Immigration Fraud

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) A US Federal court has sentenced Russian National Mariya Chernykh to three years of probation on charges related to immigration fraud, court documents revealed.

"It is the judgment of the Court that the defendant, Mariya Chernykh, is hereby sentenced to Probation for a term of 36 months, on Counts 1, 3, 4 and 5 of the indictment, to be served concurrently," the court documents said on Thursday.

Chernykh pleaded guilty to federal immigration fraud charges in January 2017. She reportedly was in a sham marriage with US citizen Enrique Marquez in order to obtain immigration benefits.

Chernykh made false statements in her immigration documents, paid Marquez for participating in the scheme and made false material statements in interviews with FBI agents.

Chernykh faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. She must also pay a fine of $400, according to the court documents.

Chernykh is the sister-in-law of the San Bernardino terrorist Syed Rizwan Farook, who, along with his wife, killed 14 people and injured 22 others in a terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center in California on December 2, 2015.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Russia Fine Marriage Wife San Bernardino January December FBI 2017 2015 Million Court

Recent Stories

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

2 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

3 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

2 hours ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

2 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.