Russian National Nikitin Pleads Guilty to Evading US Export Regulations - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian national Oleg Nikitin has pleaded guilty to charges of violating US export regulations, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"Oleg Vladislavovich Nikitin, general director of KS Engineering (KSE), a St.

Petersburg, Russia-based energy company, pled guilty in US District Court to conspiracy to evade US export regulations and to defraud the United States," the Justice Department said in a statement citing Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David Estes.