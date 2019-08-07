Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin's attorney Arkady Bukh told Sputnik on Wednesday that a US judge suspended him to represent his client and instead appointed a state attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin's attorney Arkady Bukh told Sputnik on Wednesday that a US judge suspended him to represent his client and instead appointed a state attorney.

"We were suspended as his [Nikulin's] lawyers from the jury trial," Bukh said.

"The judge did not agree with our arguments and appointed him state attorneys."

Nikulin was arrested in October 2016 in the Czech Republic and extradited to the United States, where he is accused of hacking

Bukh said that he insisted on Nikulin's inadmissibility in court due to his unstable mental state that has been proved by a certified specialist in the United States.