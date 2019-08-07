UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Nikulin's Lawyer Says US Judge Suspended Him From Jury Trial

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:29 PM

Russian National Nikulin's Lawyer Says US Judge Suspended Him From Jury Trial

Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin's attorney Arkady Bukh told Sputnik on Wednesday that a US judge suspended him to represent his client and instead appointed a state attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin's attorney Arkady Bukh told Sputnik on Wednesday that a US judge suspended him to represent his client and instead appointed a state attorney.

"We were suspended as his [Nikulin's] lawyers from the jury trial," Bukh said.

"The judge did not agree with our arguments and appointed him state attorneys."

Nikulin was arrested in October 2016 in the Czech Republic and extradited to the United States, where he is accused of hacking

Bukh said that he insisted on Nikulin's inadmissibility in court due to his unstable mental state that has been proved by a certified specialist in the United States.

Related Topics

Russia Lawyers Czech Republic United States October 2016 From Court

Recent Stories

UN Deeply Concerned About Restrictions on Telecomm ..

16 seconds ago

Abdullah Hussain Haroon condoles with Amir Ali Sha ..

17 seconds ago

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board chief for deplo ..

19 seconds ago

Bilateral trade relations with India suspended

23 seconds ago

Training session on tobacco control held at Lahore ..

14 minutes ago

Poet Ahmad Shamim's death anniversary observed

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.