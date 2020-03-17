UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Nikulin's Trial In US Moved By At Least 48 Hours Over Coronavirus - Court

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:10 AM

Russian National Nikulin's Trial in US Moved by at Least 48 Hours Over Coronavirus - Court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The trial of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, accused of computer hacking by the US authorities, which started last week, has been postponed by at least 48 hours due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the court said in its order.

The trial has been delayed due to COVID-19-related restrictions on the movement of citizens in and around San Francisco.

Earlier, Nikulin's lawyers asked the court to move the trial to a later date due to a prosecution witness' possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The US authorities have accused Nikulin of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring online services. Nikulin has pleaded not guilty to the charges laid against him.

The Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Lawyers San Francisco Same Czech Republic United States Court Hacking Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE has taken early measures in fight against COVI ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

6 hours ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

7 hours ago

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.