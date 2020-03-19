UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:10 AM

Russian National Nikulin's Trial Suspended Until at Least April 13 - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The trial of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, accused of computer hacking by the US authorities, which started last week, has been suspended until at least April 13, the court said in its order.

"For the reasons stated on the record during today's status conference, the defendant's motion to continue the trial until April 13, 2020, is GRANTED," the US District Court for the Northen District of California ruled on Wednesday.

