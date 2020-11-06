WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) US District Judge Eric Melgren said that he has scheduled the resentencing of Russian national Bogdana Osipova-Mobley for January 8, court documents revealed.

"Defendant's resentencing is scheduled for January 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central time," Melgren said on Thursday.

Melgren explained that the resentencing will be done via videoconference.

"[The] defendant is ordered to appear at the United States Probation Office for the Eastern District of New York, or at such other location as she may be later directed, for such videoconference appearance," he added

The US court also ordered the release of Osipova-Mobley from prison.

Osipova-Mobley was sentenced to seven years in prison for kidnapping her child and for extortion.