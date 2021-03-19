Russian National Pleads Guilty for Role in Cyber Attack Against US Firm - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Russian national Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov has pleaded guilty for his role in a scheme to spread malware into a company network in the United States, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"A Russian national pleaded guilty in Federal court today for conspiring to travel to the United States to recruit an employee of a Nevada company into a scheme to introduce malicious software into the company's computer network," the release said on Thursday. "According to court documents and admissions made in court, from July 15, 2020, to Aug. 22, 2020, Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, conspired with others to recruit an employee of a large US company to transmit malware provided by the conspirators into the company's computer network."