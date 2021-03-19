UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Pleads Guilty For Role In Cyber Attack Against US Firm - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:40 AM

Russian National Pleads Guilty for Role in Cyber Attack Against US Firm - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Russian national Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov has pleaded guilty for his role in a scheme to spread malware into a company network in the United States, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"A Russian national pleaded guilty in Federal court today for conspiring to travel to the United States to recruit an employee of a Nevada company into a scheme to introduce malicious software into the company's computer network," the release said on Thursday. "According to court documents and admissions made in court, from July 15, 2020, to Aug. 22, 2020, Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, conspired with others to recruit an employee of a large US company to transmit malware provided by the conspirators into the company's computer network."

Related Topics

Russia Company United States July 2020 From Court Employment

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

5 hours ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

5 hours ago

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continu ..

4 hours ago

US warns entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to 'im ..

4 hours ago

Dr Anwar Siddique's funeral prayer offered at Fais ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.