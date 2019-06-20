UrduPoint.com
Russian National Projects Seek To Boost Economy, Ultimately Raise Living Standards - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 02:59 PM

Russian National Projects Seek to Boost Economy, Ultimately Raise Living Standards - Putin

The Russian national projects are aimed at modernizing the national economy, which will result in improved living standards for country's citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his traditional live Q&A session dubbed Direct Line

"The final goal of all such projects is to modernize the economy make it high-tech, raise labor productivity and on this basis improve living standards for our citizens, as well as to ensure security of our state in the long term," Putin said.

"The final goal of all such projects is to modernize the economy make it high-tech, raise labor productivity and on this basis improve living standards for our citizens, as well as to ensure security of our state in the long term," Putin said.

