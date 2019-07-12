UrduPoint.com
Russian National Put In Pre-Trial Detention In Uruguay In Italian Mafia Boss Case - Lawyer

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) A Russian citizen has been placed in pre-trial detention for 90 days in Uruguay on charges of concealing an escape Italian mafia boss Rocco Morabito from jail, according to his lawyer and the court ruling which Sputnik saw.

The document read that two other Russian nationals, who were detained on Wednesday during a raid in their pizza restaurant in Montevideo, had been released, while a probe into them continued.

"Now, the implementation of the preventative measure will begin. results of the expert analysis are already available but they are not full. The idea is to monitor developments in this case for about a month a look what has been added to it," lawyer Paola Vitale told Sputnik on Thursday.

Vasilisa Fofanova, a spokeswoman of the Russian embassy in Uruguay, has told Sputnik that the embassy received consular access to those detained and engaged in settling the situation. Fofanova noted that those detained lived in Uruguay under a residency permit for several years.

Morabito, the most wanted member of the notorious Italian 'Ndrangheta gang, was arrested in September 2017 after escaping justice for years and was awaiting his extradition to Italy in prison before he escaped alongside two other inmates in June. He has been found to be behind major drug trafficking operations in the late 1980s - early 1990s.

