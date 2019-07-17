UrduPoint.com
Russian National Security Strategy To Be Corrected In 2020 - Security Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:26 PM

Russian National Security Strategy to Be Corrected in 2020 - Security Council

The Russian National Security Strategy will be corrected in 2020 with the work on the strategy of social and economic development also supposed to be finished by that time, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The Russian National Security Strategy will be corrected in 2020 with the work on the strategy of social and economic development also supposed to be finished by that time, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday.

The current National Security Strategy was adopted in 2009 and expires in 2020.

"The measures to increase the efficiency of estimating the risks to the social economic development and threats to the national security have been discussed. The relevance of this task is defined by the upcoming correction of the National Security Strategy in 2020 and the need to complete the work on developing Russia's social economic development strategy. The interconnection of these documents is essential," the statement of the Russian Security Council read.

Russia 2020

