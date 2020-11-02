UrduPoint.com
Russian National Sentenced To 8 Years In US Prison Over Botnet Scheme - Justice Dept.

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:50 PM

US federal judge T.S. Ellis has sentenced Russian national Aleksandr Brovko to eight years in prison for his alleged role in a $100 million botnet scheme, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) US Federal judge T.S. Ellis has sentenced Russian national Aleksandr Brovko to eight years in prison for his alleged role in a $100 million botnet scheme, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"A Russian national was sentenced Oct. 30 to eight years in prison for his role in operating a sophisticated scheme to steal and traffic sensitive personal and financial information in the online criminal underground that resulted in an estimated loss of over $100 million," the release said.

More Stories From World

