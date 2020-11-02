Russian National Sentenced to 8 Years in US Prison Over Botnet Scheme - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) US Federal judge T.S. Ellis has sentenced Russian national Aleksandr Brovko to eight years in prison for his alleged role in a $100 million botnet scheme, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

