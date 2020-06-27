Russian National Sergey Medvedev Pleads Guilty to Cybercrime Charges - US Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Russian national Sergey Medvedev has pleaded guilty in a US court to being involved in a cybercrime organization, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"One of the leaders [Medvedev] of the Infraud Organization pleaded guilty today to RICO conspiracy," the release said on Friday.

"Infraud was an Internet-based cybercriminal enterprise engaged in the large-scale acquisition, sale, and dissemination of stolen identities, compromised debit and credit cards, personally identifiable information, financial and banking information, computer malware, and other contraband."