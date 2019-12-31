UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Terada Hopes To Receive Time Served On January 10, 2020 - Priest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 11:09 PM

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Served on January 10, 2020 - Priest

Russian national Mira Terada, who pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in the United States, hopes to receive time served during the sentencing hearing on January 10, 2020, the Russian Orthodox priest Victor Potapov told Sputnik after visiting her in the detention center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Russian national Mira Terada, who pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in the United States, hopes to receive time served during the sentencing hearing on January 10, 2020, the Russian Orthodox priest Victor Potapov told Sputnik after visiting her in the detention center.

On December 15, 2018, Terada, born in 1988 under the name of Oksana Vovk, was detained under an Interpol warrant in Helsinki Airport - Vantaa as she was going to Spain from St. Petersburg with a transit stop in Finland.

She was extradited to the United States last summer.

"Oksana is very hopeful that she may be released soon and just receive time served," the priest said, using her Russian name.

The priest said he is corresponding with Terada's mother, who is living in Russia. He also noted that he is hoping to visit her in the jail after an Orthodox Christmas on January 7.

In the United States, Terada was accused of being involved in trafficking and money laundering activities during her stay in the country from 2013 to 2016.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Christmas Jail Visit Helsinki St. Petersburg Spain United States Finland Money January May December 2016 2018 2020 From Airport

Recent Stories

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

29 seconds ago

Montenegrin Party Urges Diplomatic Corps to Stop G ..

6 minutes ago

US embassy personnel in Baghdad safe, no evacuatio ..

6 minutes ago

Govt inherited fragile economy: Shafqat Mehmood

6 minutes ago

Govt hikes petrol prices by Rs 2.61 per liter for ..

7 minutes ago

District administration committed for success of c ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.