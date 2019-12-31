Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Served on January 10, 2020 - Priest

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian national Mira Terada, who pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in the United States, hopes to receive time served during the sentencing hearing on January 10, 2020, the Russian Orthodox priest Victor Potapov told Sputnik after visiting her in the detention center

On December 15, 2018, Terada, born in 1988 under the name of Oksana Vovk, was detained under an Interpol warrant in Helsinki Airport - Vantaa as she was going to Spain from St. Petersburg with a transit stop in Finland.

She was extradited to the United States last summer.

"Oksana is very hopeful that she may be released soon and just receive time served," the priest said, using her Russian name.

The priest said he is corresponding with Terada's mother, who is living in Russia. He also noted that he is hoping to visit her in the jail after an Orthodox Christmas on January 7.

In the United States, Terada was accused of being involved in trafficking and money laundering activities during her stay in the country from 2013 to 2016.