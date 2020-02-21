Russian National Terada Imprisoned in US May Come Home by Next Summer - Lawyer

Russian national Mira Terada, sentenced to 2.5 years in a US prison on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering, may return to her home country by next summer, her lawyer Geoffrey Zimmerman told reporters after the sentencing on Friday

"By the next summer she would be close to being sent to Russia," Zimmerman said. "She is eager to get home and get on with her life."

Last week, a US court gave Terada a 30-month prison sentence. She will only have to remain in prison for another 22 months because of time served.

The lawyer, however, said Terada may get credit for good behavior, so the real term could be reduced to 17 months.

The defense will not appeal the sentencing according to the plea agreement, Zimmerman said.

Terada, whose original name is Oksana Vovk, was detained in Finland in December 2018 and extradited to the US in June of last year on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering while in the United States from 2013-2016. In December, she pleaded guilty to conspiring to money laundering.