Russian National Tinkov Pleads Guilty To 1 Count Of Lying To US Tax Authorities - Judge

Russian National Tinkov Pleads Guilty to 1 Count of Lying to US Tax Authorities - Judge

Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the US tax authorities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the US tax authorities.

"Guilty," Tinkov said during a virtual court hearing when asked by judge Jon Tigar if he pleads guilty or not guilty to a single violation related to filing a false tax return for tax year 2013.

