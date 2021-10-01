Russian National Tinkov Pleads Guilty to 1 Count of Lying to US Tax Authorities - Judge

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:48 PM
Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the US tax authorities
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the US tax authorities.
"Guilty," Tinkov said during a virtual court hearing when asked by judge Jon Tigar if he pleads guilty or not guilty to a single violation related to filing a false tax return for tax year 2013.