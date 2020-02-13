UrduPoint.com
Russian National Tyurin To Be Sentenced In New York Thursday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian national Andrei Tyurin, charged in the United States for hacking, will face sentencing on Thursday.

The hearing will take place in New York Southern District Court at 2:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. GMT).

Tyurin was arrested in Georgia in 2017 at US request over his alleged involvement in a global hacking campaign targeting financial institutions that had resulted in the theft of personal data from over 100 million users. He was extradited to the United States in September 2018.

In 2019, Tyurin pleaded guilty to six counts, including computer hacking conspiracy, the Justice Department announced in a statement.

