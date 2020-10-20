UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Vinnik Ready To Answer Questions In French Court - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 06:00 AM

Russian National Vinnik Ready to Answer Questions in French Court - Lawyer

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, accused of money laundering, wants to be heard and understood during the trial, which began in Paris on Monday, his lawyer Frederic Belot said.

"He very clearly told the court that he was ready to answer questions, while during the investigation, on the advice of lawyers, he remained silent. And today he fully expresses his position," Belot told reporters following the first day of the court sitting.

During a hearing on Monday, Vinnik said he had nothing to do with the Locky malware, which inflicted damage upon 200 individuals and companies.

The Russian has denied all charges against him of extortion and money laundering through the BTC-e cryptocurrency platform. He also noted that he was only an operator on the BTC-e cryptocurrency exchange.

Vinnik told the court that he had no professional education, but "has computer knowledge." He answered in the negative when the judge asked whether he could create a computer program.

"Alexander Vinnik made it very clear that he did not know anything about the Locky virus before arriving in France, before being questioned by an investigator ... He tried to work as an operator on BTC-e," the lawyer said.

Related Topics

Hearing Exchange Education Russia Lawyers France Paris Cryptocurrency Money All Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan will become more powerful in coming day ..

3 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain participates in virtual ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches the &quot;Joud&quot; ..

5 hours ago

Etihad operates maiden commercial passenger flight ..

6 hours ago

UAE renews its continued commitment to supporting ..

6 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Highe ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.