- Home
- World
- News
- Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of Possible US-Russia Prisoner Swap - Lawyer
Russian National Vinnik Would Like To Be Part Of Possible US-Russia Prisoner Swap - Lawyer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 11:52 PM
Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who is facing charges of financial crimes in the United States, would like to be considered for a potential US-Russia prisoner exchange deal in the future, defense attorney David Rizk told Sputnik on Thursday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who is facing charges of financial crimes in the United States, would like to be considered for a potential US-Russia prisoner exchange deal in the future, defense attorney David Rizk told Sputnik on Thursday.
"I would assume that he has been part of the discussion regarding a future swap but I do not have specifics," Rizk said. "As you know, he would like to be included in a prisoner trade."
The United States is currently working to achieve a deal with Russia for the return of US nationals Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan.