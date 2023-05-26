UrduPoint.com

Russian National Vinnik Would Like To Be Part Of Possible US-Russia Prisoner Swap - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who is facing charges of financial crimes in the United States, would like to be considered for a potential US-Russia prisoner exchange deal in the future, defense attorney David Rizk told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I would assume that he has been part of the discussion regarding a future swap but I do not have specifics," Rizk said. "As you know, he would like to be included in a prisoner trade."

The United States is currently working to achieve a deal with Russia for the return of US nationals Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan.

