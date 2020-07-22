UrduPoint.com
Russian National Vinnik's Trial In France Set For Sept. 14 - Russian Civic Chamber Member

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Russian National Vinnik's Trial in France Set for Sept. 14 - Russian Civic Chamber Member

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The trial for Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, who is currently in French custody, is scheduled for September 14, Maria Butina, a member of Russia's Civic Chamber, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I received this information [about the trial] from [Vinnik's] lawyer. I simply oversee this case and communicate regularly with the family. He [the lawyer] called me this morning and told me that the date for the trial has been set. Then I asked him for permission to publish this information, and he gave it to me," Butina, who also became an expert in a group for the protection of Russian citizens' rights abroad after serving a prison term in the United States, said.

Butina added that she had informed Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova about the scheduled trial.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the United States, which accused him of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through a cryptocurrency trading platform. France also filed charges against Vinnik, however, his lawyer claimed that it was only a ploy to have him extradited to the United States. Vinnik was extradited to France earlier this year. Russia has submitted a separate extradition request.

Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses.

