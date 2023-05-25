The trial of Russian national Alexander Vinnik in the United States on federal charges for financial crimes linked to his cryptocurrency platform BTC-e is expected to be set in the fall, defense attorney David Rizk told Sputnik on Thursday

"We expect to set a trial in his case in the fall," Rizk said.

The US government accuses Vinnik of enabling criminal activity through BTC-e by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds. Vinnik denies the charges against him.