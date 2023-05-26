UrduPoint.com

Russian National Vinnik's Trial In US Expected To Be Set In Fall - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to Be Set in Fall - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The trial of Russian national Alexander Vinnik in the United States on Federal charges for financial crimes linked to his cryptocurrency platform BTC-e is expected to be set in the fall, defense attorney David Rizk told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We expect to set a trial in his case in the fall," Rizk said.

The US government accuses Vinnik of enabling criminal activity through BTC-e by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds. Vinnik denies the charges against him.

Related Topics

Russia David United States Cryptocurrency Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduatio ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai

12 minutes ago
 Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of P ..

Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of Possible US-Russia Prisoner Swa ..

51 minutes ago
 Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to ..

Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to Be Set in Fall - Lawyer

51 minutes ago
 Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile ..

Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile Incident in Parliament

51 minutes ago
 Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - ..

Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - Putin

58 minutes ago
 China Likely to Reach 65Mln COVID-19 Infections We ..

China Likely to Reach 65Mln COVID-19 Infections Weekly - Epidemiologist

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.