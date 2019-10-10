UrduPoint.com
Russian National Yuzik Released From Detention In Iran, Flying Back To Russia - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:30 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Iran has released Russian national Yulia Yuzik, who had been detained in Tehran, the Russian embassy in the Iranian capital said on Thursday, adding that the journalist has been on her way home to Russia.

According to the diplomatic mission, Yuzik arrived in Tehran on September 29 on a private invitation, after which her passport was seized at the airport for unknown reasons. The journalist was arrested on October 2 at a hotel. The embassy has said, citing Yuzik's relatives, that the detention had been related to espionage charges. Meanwhile, the Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said Monday that Yuzik's detention was not connected with espionage, adding the journalist had problems with her visa.

"As a result of joint efforts of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian embassy in Tehran, Iran has decided to release Russian citizen Yulia Yuzik. Early on October 10, she departed from Iran to Moscow on an Aeroflot flight," the embassy wrote on Telegram.

In a separate comment, the embassy told Sputnik that Yuzik felt fine after being released from detention.

"[She] feels normal," the embassy spokesman, Andrei Ganenko, said.

