Russian Nationals Can Apply For US Immigrant Visas In Poland - US Embassy In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Russian Nationals Can Apply for US Immigrant Visas in Poland - US Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian citizens can still apply for US immigrant visas in Poland, despite Warsaw's actions against issuing tourist visas to Russians. while applications for US non-immigrant visas can be submitted at any US embassy or consulate in the world, Jennifer Palmer, the spokesperson of the US Embassy in Moscow, has told RIA Novosti.

"We do not have any changes to immigrant visa processing for Russian nationals to announce at this time," Palmer said when asked whether the application procedure has changed since the Polish authorities decided not to accept tourist visa applications from Russians.

Visa applicants should reach the nearest consulate where it is possible to make an appointment to apply for visas, she explained, adding that "the Government of Poland makes determinations regarding the entry of foreign nationals into that country.

" Palmer advised to "refer additional questions to the Poland Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the nearest Polish embassy or consulate."

"Russian nationals may continue applying for non-immigrant visas at any US embassy or consulate where they can obtain an appointment. We regret that the actions of the Russian government to curtail the Embassy's staffing have made it impossible for us to continue offering non-diplomatic visa services in Russia," Palmer said.

She noted that the United States does "not believe holding all Russians accountable for" the government's actions, adding that "as we have reiterated since the start of the conflict (in Ukraine), the Russian people are not our enemy."

