Russian Nationals in China Not Infected With Coronavirus - Embassy

(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) There are no Russian nationals among those infected with the new coronavirus in China, the Russian embassy in Beijing said on Friday.

"According to the embassy's data, we have established contact with 183 Russian nationals in Hubei province [including 123 people in Wuhan]. There are no Russian nationals among the confirmed patients in China or those suspected to be infected with the new type of coronavirus," the statement said.

On Wednesday, the authorities of China's Guandong province reported the first cases of the coronavirus among foreigners, namely two Australians and one Pakistani.

Russians were not among the patients.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in Wuhan and has since spread to 19 other countries. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead and 9,692 infected in China.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the outbreak.