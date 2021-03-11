Russian Nationals in US Unaffected by Recent Storm - Consul General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russian nationals currently in the United States have not been affected by the recent abnormal weather in several states, Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.

"We immediately asked the local competent authorities if there were Russians among the victims of the cold weather, where they were, and how we could help," Zakharov said. "There were no reports of affected Russian citizens."

Zakharov said the greatest inconvenience to compatriots was caused only by the postponement of the registration for receiving consular services, primarily due to the cancellation or change of flights during the crisis week.

"Applicants from other cities were given the opportunity, on a priority basis, to reschedule their appointments to the nearest dates," he said.

A severe winter storm hit several US states, of which Texas was particularly heavily affected, more than three weeks ago and caused prolonged power outages as well as food and water shortages for millions of residents amid the Arctic cold blast.