UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Nationals In US Unaffected By Recent Storm - Consul General

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:50 AM

Russian Nationals in US Unaffected by Recent Storm - Consul General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russian nationals currently in the United States have not been affected by the recent abnormal weather in several states, Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.

"We immediately asked the local competent authorities if there were Russians among the victims of the cold weather, where they were, and how we could help," Zakharov said. "There were no reports of affected Russian citizens."

Zakharov said the greatest inconvenience to compatriots was caused only by the postponement of the registration for receiving consular services, primarily due to the cancellation or change of flights during the crisis week.

"Applicants from other cities were given the opportunity, on a priority basis, to reschedule their appointments to the nearest dates," he said.

A severe winter storm hit several US states, of which Texas was particularly heavily affected, more than three weeks ago and caused prolonged power outages as well as food and water shortages for millions of residents amid the Arctic cold blast.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Water Russia Houston United States From Million

Recent Stories

Developing countries can drive energy transition f ..

5 hours ago

World Government Summit Dialogues conclude

5 hours ago

Roglic takes Paris-Nice lead as Geoghegan Hart cra ..

5 hours ago

COAS holds separate meetings with Bahrain's Comman ..

5 hours ago

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

6 hours ago

FBR urges taxpayers to update profile before March ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.