UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, NATO Top Brass Discuss Military Exercises - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:21 PM

Russian, NATO Top Brass Discuss Military Exercises - Statement

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters and Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov discussed during a meeting in Azerbaijan their respective military activities and exercises, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe's (SHAPE) public affairs office said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters and Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov discussed during a meeting in Azerbaijan their respective military activities and exercises, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe's (SHAPE) public affairs office said in a press release on Wednesday.

"NATO's Supreme Allied Commander and the Russian Chief of the General Staff exchanged views on their respective military activities and exercises," the release said. "The two military leaders use this channel of communication to promote military predictability and transparency."

Wolters and Gerasimov agreed to continue to use the military lines of communication, the release said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said both sides were expected to also hold talks with Azerbaijan's military and political leadership.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi observed

5 minutes ago

DIG visits Akbari gate police station

41 minutes ago

Opposition parties' APC aiming to hide their corru ..

42 minutes ago

Brothel raided, five arrested in Rawalpindi

42 minutes ago

10 arrested for violating renting law in Rawalpind ..

42 minutes ago

Human vision keeps developing until mid-life: Stud ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.