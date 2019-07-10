Russian, NATO Top Brass Discuss Military Exercises - Statement

(@imziishan)

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters and Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov discussed during a meeting in Azerbaijan their respective military activities and exercises, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe's (SHAPE) public affairs office said in a press release on Wednesday

"NATO's Supreme Allied Commander and the Russian Chief of the General Staff exchanged views on their respective military activities and exercises," the release said. "The two military leaders use this channel of communication to promote military predictability and transparency."

Wolters and Gerasimov agreed to continue to use the military lines of communication, the release said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said both sides were expected to also hold talks with Azerbaijan's military and political leadership.