Russian Nature Ministry To Publish Results Of Kamchatka Water Samples Monday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 04:33 PM

Russian Nature Ministry to Publish Results of Kamchatka Water Samples Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Results of water samples taken from Kamchatka beaches after reports of massive contamination will be published on Monday, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources said Saturday.

Over the preceding week, reports emerged of large-scale water contamination at a popular surfing destination in the region causing mass die-offs of marine life.

"The environmental situation is now being analyzed, it will take some time. A working group has been created. Specialists are working on the spot... Water samples have already been taken.

The results will be known on Monday, and we will be able to assess the situation using reliable data," the ministry said.

Surfers frequenting the Khalaktyrsky beach reported getting skin rashes and swollen eyes over the past three weeks. A 3.6-time increase in petroleum products was later detected in the water and a two-fold increase in acidic compound phenol. Locals have been posting photos and videos of the beach covered with dead sea animals. A video taken from a helicopter showed clear discoloration made circles on social media sites Saturday.

