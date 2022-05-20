UrduPoint.com

Russian Naval Doctrine Adjusted Amid Total Hybrid War Waged By West - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Russian Naval Doctrine Adjusted Amid Total Hybrid War Waged by West - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Building up capabilities to ensure and protect national interests in the World Ocean is vital for Russia against the backdrop of the all-out hybrid war of the collective West being waged against it, and the country's Naval Doctrine was adjusted, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said at a meeting of the Marine board in the Admiralty.

"In the conditions of a total hybrid war of the collective West against our country, unprecedented sanctions and a special military operation in Ukraine, ensuring security is more relevant than ever. We need to build up our capabilities to ensure and protect national interests in the oceans. The adjustment of the Naval Doctrine takes into account changes in the geopolitical and the military-strategic situation in the world," he said.

According to Borisov, the fundamentally new provisions of the doctrine relate to mobilization training and mobilization readiness in the field of maritime activities.

"What is especially important now, all these measures will ensure the commissioning of civilian ships and crews into the Navy, the operation of maritime infrastructure facilities in wartime," he explained.

It is also noted that the new version of the doctrine fully responded to modern challenges and threats and was not aimed at confrontation, but at increasing national security in the field of maritime activities, a significant reduction in the dependence of all areas of maritime activities on external influence and market conditions.

