Russian Naval Drills With Over 30 Warships Start In Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Russian naval forces on Wednesday started Ocean Shield 2023 drills in the Baltic Sea with over 30 warships and boats, the Defense Ministry said.

"The naval exercise Ocean Shield-2023 is being held under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Adm.

Nikolai Evmenov, in the Baltic Sea from August 2. More than 30 warships and boats, 20 support vessels, 30 aircraft of naval aviation and the Russian Aerospace Forces, about 6,000 military personnel are involved in the exercise," the ministry said in a statement.

In total, more than 200 combat exercises are planned, including with the use of weapons.

