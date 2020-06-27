Russian Naval Researchers Discover Location of Northernmost Artillery Batteries in WWII

Northern Fleet researchers have, through the analysis of satellite images, discovered the whereabouts of the Soviet Union's northernmost artillery batteries during World War II in the Taimyr Peninsula, the naval fleet's press service said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Northern Fleet researchers have, through the analysis of satellite images, discovered the whereabouts of the Soviet Union's northernmost artillery batteries during World War II in the Taimyr Peninsula, the naval fleet's press service said on Saturday.

"Two groups of objects located in the Taimyr Peninsula have been reliably identified as artillery batteries of the White Sea Flotilla. To be specific, these are batteries No. 264 on the Mikhailov Peninsula and No. 265 on the island of Nansen," the Northern Fleet said.

According to the researchers, these sites were established in 1943, at a time when Nazi German submarines posed a severe threat to the Soviet Union in the Kara Sea.

Each battery was equipped with four 122mm guns.

"In the satellite images, the main and reserve gun positions are clearly identifiable, as well as their location. Military personnel were on duty here until the very end of the war. According to the logbook of the Nazi German submarine U-711, which was deciphered by our expedition team, the deployment of naval gunners in the Arctic was an unpleasant surprise and forced them to retreat," the Northern Fleet's press service added.

A Northern Fleet expedition to the region to study these sites for the first time is expected to take place in August, in conjunction with specialists from the Russian Geographical Society.