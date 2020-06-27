UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Naval Researchers Discover Location Of Northernmost Artillery Batteries In WWII

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:19 PM

Russian Naval Researchers Discover Location of Northernmost Artillery Batteries in WWII

Northern Fleet researchers have, through the analysis of satellite images, discovered the whereabouts of the Soviet Union's northernmost artillery batteries during World War II in the Taimyr Peninsula, the naval fleet's press service said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Northern Fleet researchers have, through the analysis of satellite images, discovered the whereabouts of the Soviet Union's northernmost artillery batteries during World War II in the Taimyr Peninsula, the naval fleet's press service said on Saturday.

"Two groups of objects located in the Taimyr Peninsula have been reliably identified as artillery batteries of the White Sea Flotilla. To be specific, these are batteries No. 264 on the Mikhailov Peninsula and No. 265 on the island of Nansen," the Northern Fleet said.

According to the researchers, these sites were established in 1943, at a time when Nazi German submarines posed a severe threat to the Soviet Union in the Kara Sea.

Each battery was equipped with four 122mm guns.

"In the satellite images, the main and reserve gun positions are clearly identifiable, as well as their location. Military personnel were on duty here until the very end of the war. According to the logbook of the Nazi German submarine U-711, which was deciphered by our expedition team, the deployment of naval gunners in the Arctic was an unpleasant surprise and forced them to retreat," the Northern Fleet's press service added.

A Northern Fleet expedition to the region to study these sites for the first time is expected to take place in August, in conjunction with specialists from the Russian Geographical Society.

Related Topics

Russia German August World War From

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

1 hour ago

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

2 hours ago

Taliban reject claims Russia aided fighters in att ..

4 minutes ago

No Violations Impacting Ballot Process Reported in ..

4 minutes ago

Function organized to launch tiger force

4 minutes ago

Chances of drizzle at night/morning in Karachi on ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.