Russian Naval Vessels In Antarctica Only For Research, Ceremonial Purposes - Commander

Tue 21st January 2020

Russian Naval Vessels in Antarctica Only for Research, Ceremonial Purposes - Commander

Russian naval vessels currently in the Antarctic Sea are there on ceremonial and research missions, Russian Navy Commander in Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Russian naval vessels currently in the Antarctic Sea are there on ceremonial and research missions, Russian Navy Commander in Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow dedicated to the 200th anniversary of discovery of the southern ice-capped continent by Russian explorers Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen and Mikhail Lazarev, the admiral explained that research vessel "Admiral Vladimirskyy" is on a mission to conduct oceanic and climate change related research.

"The objectives [of naval activity in Antarctica] remain the same.

First of all, these are studies of the oceans ... Given that the goals of the Armed Forces of Russia, the Navy, they are not aggressive, of course, the goals of 'Admiral Vladimirskyy' is primarily research," Yevmenov told reporters in Moscow.

The navy commander added that Admiral Vladimirskyy, along with another research vessel named Yantar will reach a Russian Antarctic station on January 28 where they will carry out a ceremonial function to von Bellingashausen and Lazarev, as well as mark the 250th anniversary of the birth of the first Russian round-the-world sailor Ivan Kruzenstern.

