Russian Navy, Aerospace Forces Conclude Mediterranean Sea Drills

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Joint exercises of the Russian Navy and the Russian Aerospace Forces were held in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the final combat readiness check, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

More than five warships and support vessels, from the Russian Black Sea Fleet and the Baltic Fleet, participated in the drills.

Capt. 1st Rank Sergei Tronev told journalists that the Bastion coastal missile system was also involved in the joint exercises.

"The active phase of the drills is over now .

.. The organization of the use of missile weapons and artillery weapons has been worked out ... Positive results were achieved during the exercises," Tronev told reporters on Monday.

According to the Russian Navy commander, regular exercises are held in the Mediterranean in order to maintain combat readiness. Russian forces carry out various tasks in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, including activities aimed at ensuring the safety of local navigation.

World

