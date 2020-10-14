UrduPoint.com
Russian Navy Based In Kamchatka On Alert Amid Approaching Cyclone

Russian Navy Based in Kamchatka on Alert Amid Approaching Cyclone

The Russian Pacific Fleet, based in the Kamchatka peninsula in the Far East, is put on alert after being threatened by the imminent approach of a devastating cyclone

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Russian Pacific Fleet, based in the Kamchatka peninsula in the Far East, is put on alert after being threatened by the imminent approach of a devastating cyclone.

"All the units and formations of the Pacific Fleet, stationed on the Kamchatka peninsula have been put on high alert.

The cyclone, which has reached the peninsula, has brought strong wind of about 30 meters per second [67 miles per hour] and heavy downpour," the Pacific Fleet's press service said.

All rescue services of the fleet are on standby for rescue operations. All vessels and submarines are supplied with additional mooring lines, the situation in the naval base and the nearby territory is being closely monitored. All aircraft based at airfields and in the field positions have been taken into a shelter. The Naval Engineer Service is ready to eliminate damages that the cyclone may cause.

