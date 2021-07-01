Russian Navy Conducts Live-Fire Training in Face of NАТО Black Sea Drills

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Russia's large landing ships Orsk and Saratov have conducted artillery firing exercises to practice joint tasks at sea against the backdrop of NATO's Sea Breeze drills, the Black Sea Fleet said on Thursday.

"The firing took place in accordance with the combat training plan for a naval force of large landing ships of the Black Sea Fleet at sea ranges in the Black Sea," the navy said.

The ships practiced tactics to provide cover for the landing of trained amphibious troops on the water, with opening artillery fire on sea and air targets, including mock-ups of floating mines.

"All the targets were successfully hit," the fleet added.

During the exercise, the shooting area was closed in advance to civilian shipping.

The 2021 edition of the annual Sea Breeze annual military exercise kicked off in the northwestern part of the Black Sea on Monday, with the Russian Navy monitoring the movement of participating ships. The drills, which involve about 5,000 soldiers and 32 warships from 32 countries, will run through July 10.