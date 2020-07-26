Russian Navy, Defense Sector Testing 1st Nuclear Submarine Carrier of Poseidon Drones

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The Russian Navy and the defense industry are testing the first nuclear submarine carrier of Poseidon underwater drones, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The navy together with defense industry enterprises are conducting tests of the first nuclear submarine carrier of Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicles that was floated in March 2019," the ministry said.

In general, Russia is successfully completing the creation of advanced weapons systems for the navy, namely Poseidon nuclear-capable underwater drones and Zircon hypersonic missiles, according to the press release.

"Test launches conducted from the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov confirmed the unique tactical and technical characteristics of this [Zircon] missile in terms of range and accuracy of fire, as well as its hypersonic flight speed," it added.