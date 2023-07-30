Open Menu

Russian Navy Fleet To Receive 30 Ships In 2023 - Putin

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Russian Navy Fleet to Receive 30 Ships in 2023 - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Russia is consistently building up its navy, with 30 ships set to join the country's fleet in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"Today, Russia is implementing the tasks of a large-scale maritime policy with confidence, consistently building up the power of its fleet.

This year alone, 30 ships of different types will join it," Putin said at the parade in honor of the Navy Day.

The ships put on combat duty include the Mercury missile corvette, on which the St. George naval flag has been hoisted "as a sign of the inviolability of (Russian) naval traditions, a symbol of courage, bravery and firmness of military sailors," the Russian leader stated.

"These qualities are being fully manifested today," Putin said, adding that the Russian navy had always been an inviolable guardian of the country's frontiers.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin St. George Sunday

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

41 minutes ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

56 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

5 hours ago
UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

13 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

15 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

15 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

18 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

18 hours ago

More Stories From World