Russian Navy Following USS Carney Destroyer Since Its Entrance to Black Sea - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been following guided-missile destroyer USS Carney since its entrance to the Black Sea, Russia's National Defense Management Center said on Sunday.

USS Carney will be taking part in the Sea Breeze multinational maritime exercise slated for early July.

"The Black Sea Fleet forces began tracking guided-missile destroyer USS Carney right after its entrance to the Black Sea," the statement said.

According to the management center, Black Sea Fleet's patrol ship Smetlivy is engaged in following the US warship.

Electronic and technical tracking devices of the fleet are also engaged in the monitoring.

USS Carney entered the Black Sea waters on 16:20 GMT on Saturday, the statement added.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Montreux international convention regarding the passage via the Turkish straits for warships of non-Black Sea states, the time spent by the USS destroyer in the Black Sea should not exceed 21 days," the statement said.