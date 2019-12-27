Russian Navy Got 19 New Warships, Supply Vessels in 2019 - Commander

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian navy added 19 warships and supply vessels to its fleet in 2019, while also starting construction on 15 new ships of various classes, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Nikolay Yevmenov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Russian navy added 19 warships and supply vessels to its fleet in 2019 , while also starting construction on 15 new ships of various classes, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Nikolay Yevmenov said on Friday.

"The Navy expanded with 19 warships and supply vessels, four coastal missile systems and four aircraft ...

This year, 17 ships were floated out and the construction for 15 ships of various classes began," Yevmenov said on the Russian defense ministry's teleconference.

According to Yevmenov, 68 percent of the navy's arsenal is comprised of modern weaponry. He added that construction for Arctic patrol ships was ongoing.

In early December, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that modern weaponry would account for 70 percent of the armed forces' arsenal next year, and that this level should be maintained in the future.