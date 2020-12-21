UrduPoint.com
Russian Navy Got 29 Submarines, Ships, Motor Boats In 2020 - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:14 PM

Russian Navy Got 29 Submarines, Ships, Motor Boats in 2020 - Defense Minister

The Russian navy has received 29 submarines, ships and motor boats this year, Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Russian navy has received 29 submarines, ships and motor boats this year, Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"The navy has received two modern submarines, seven surface vessels, 10 warfare crafts, and 10 service boats and motor boats.

In terms of Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems, we have reached 74 percent of demand this year. A motorized rifle unit and a coastal missile brigade have been formed within the navy's effective forces," Shoigu said.

