Russian Navy Has Unique Hardware, Will Secure More Advantages Via Digitalization - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The Russian navy has advanced ships and unique special equipment and will further work on digitalization to secure competitive advantages, President Vladimir Putin said at the naval parade on Sunday.

"The modern Russian navy includes ships equipped with high-precision weapons, strategic submarines and multi-purpose submarines, cutting edge jets and other aircraft, unique weapons and special equipment," Putin said in an address at the parade.

The share of advanced equipment in service with the Russian navy is constantly growing, the president added, noting that another 40 ships and vessels will join it in 2020.

"The unique advantages and increased combat capabilities of the navy will be achieved through the widespread introduction of advanced digital technologies, hypersonic strike systems unparalleled anywhere else in the world, unmanned underwater vehicles, and the most effective means of defense," Putin stated.

The Navy Day is annually celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday of July.