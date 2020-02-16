Russian Navy Head Starts Working Visit to Cuba - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Commander in Chief of the Russian Navy, Adm. Nikolay Yevmenov, will start a six-day working visit to Cuba on Sunday, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"The visit will take place at the initiative of the Cuban side," Head of the Navy Informational Support Section, Capt.

1st Rank Igor Dygalo said.

Yevmenov is expected to hold a number of meetings with Cuban defense officials during his visit.

The head of the Russian Navy will also visit various facilities and units of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces.