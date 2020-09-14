UrduPoint.com
Russian Navy Keeping Track Of Actions Of US Destroyer In Baltic Sea Waters- Control Center

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Russian Navy's Baltic Fleet is studying movements of a destroyer of the US Navy that entered Baltic Sea waters on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Management Center said.

"Equipment and personnel of the Baltic Fleet constantly keep track of actions of the US Navy's Ross destroyer that entered the waters of the Baltic Sea on September 13, 2020," the National Defense Management Center said in a statement.

More Stories From World

