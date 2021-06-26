UrduPoint.com
Russian Navy Monitoring Movement Of US Warship In Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Sat 26th June 2021

The Russian Black Sea Fleet is overseeing the movement of US guided-missile destroyer Ross, which has entered the Black Sea to partake in the Sea Breeze-2021 drills, the Russian defense ministry's National Defense Management Center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The Russian Black Sea Fleet is overseeing the movement of US guided-missile destroyer Ross, which has entered the Black Sea to partake in the Sea Breeze-2021 drills, the Russian defense ministry's National Defense Management Center said on Saturday.

"The forces and resources of the Black Sea Fleet launched the control of actions of USS Ross, which entered Black Sea waters on June 26," the center said.

The US navy Sixth Fleet, normally based in the Mediterranean as part of US contingent in Europe, said that USS Ross was headed for the 21st iteration of the annual Sea Breeze exercise.

"Ross will join 31 other ships in the Black Sea to participate in the maritime portion of SB21. The exercise scenario designed to bring together military forces from North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia to test multiple warfare disciplines in the sea, on land, and up in the air, including surface warfare, land operations, anti-submarine warfare, air defense, and explosive ordnance disposal techniques," a statement read.

Ukraine will also partake in the drills, according to the statement.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry called on the Pentagon, as well as on the British naval command, to "exercise common sense" when sending their ships to the Black Sea. The statement, delivered by ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, came after a controversy around UK destroyer Defender breaching the Russian maritime border in the Black Sea this past Wednesday.

