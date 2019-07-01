UrduPoint.com
Russian Navy Monitoring NATO's Sea Breeze-2019 Naval Drills - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The Black Sea Fleet is closely monitoring NATO Sea Breeze-2019 naval drills in the Black Sea region to react to possible emergency situations, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"In order to quickly respond to possible emergency situations in the Black Sea, the forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet are carrying out the monitoring of the actions of NATO warships in the region during the Sea Breeze-2019 naval exercises," the ministry said in a statement.

The exercise, which started on July 1, is conducted by NATO and some of its allies, including Ukraine and Georgia, in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

